Solve the following polynomial inequality.
36x2 - 132x + 121 < 0
Give the solution set in interval notation and graph on a real number line.
Solve the following polynomial inequality.
(x + 4)(x + 5)(x + 6) ≥ 0
Give the solution set in interval notation and graph on a real number line.
Solve the following polynomial inequality.
- 4x2 + 20x ≥ 0
Give the solution set in interval notation and graph on a real number line.
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
5x - 9 < 2(x + 3)
Find the solution for the following inequality using the graph of f(x) = [3(x-5)]/[(x - 4)(x - 6)] given below. Express the answer in interval notation.
[3(x-5)]/[(x - 4)(x - 6)] = 0
Provide the solution interval for the given polynomial inequality.
- (x + 5)(x + 6) > 0
Solve the following absolute-value inequality. |6 - 2a| - 5 > 7