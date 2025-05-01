For the following trigonometric equation written in quadratic form, use algebraic techniques to solve in the interval [0, 2π) and give the answer in radians.
14 cos2 A - 7cos A - 7 = 0
Solve the following trigonometric equation on the interval [0, 2π) with the help of a calculator. Round your final answer up to four decimal places.
tan x = -5
For the following trigonometric equation, solve in the interval [0, 2π] and give the answer in exact radian measure.
9 csc x (4 sin x - 4) = 0
For the following trigonometric equation, solve by first expressing the equation in terms of sine or cosine in the interval [0, 2π) and give the answer in exact radian measure.
csc2 x + 3 csc x + 2 = 0
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
3 sin 2x + (3√3) cos x = 0