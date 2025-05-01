The formula for the difference quotient is [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h, h ≠ 0. Use this formula to calculate the difference quotient of the following function:
f(x) = 3x2 + 7x - 9
Graph the linear function after determining the slope and y-intercept. y = 3x/4 +2
For the given conditions: Slope = - 7, passing through (- 3, - 19)
Write an equation for the line in Slope-intercept form by first going through the point-slope form.
Determine the y-intercept and the slope of the line defined by -4x + 2y -1 =0. Then, graph the line.
Which of the following expressions shows the difference quotient [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h, h =/= 0 of f(x) = 3x2+5x-2?
A hypothetical line passes through the points (11, 13) and (5/3, - 1). What is its slope?