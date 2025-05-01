Precalculus
Given the function y=sin(x−3π)y=\sin\left(x-3\pi\right)y=sin(x−3π), identify the amplitude, period, and phase shift from the options below. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
Given the function y=cos(x+3π2)y=\cos\left(x+\frac{3\pi}{2}\right)y=cos(x+23π), identify the amplitude, period, and phase shift from the options below. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
Given the function y=2cos(4x−3π)y=2\cos\left(4x-3\pi\right)y=2cos(4x−3π), identify the amplitude, period, and phase shift from the options below. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.