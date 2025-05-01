Precalculus
Plot the given polar coordinates on a polar coordinate system.
(9, 90°)
Which of the following polar coordinates represents the same location as (-6, 2π/3)?
I. (-6, 4π/3)
II. (-6, 11π/3)
III. (6, 11π/3)
IV. (6, -π/3)
Transform the given polar equation into a rectangular equation. Use the resulting equation to draw the graph.
r = 8 cos θ + 10 sin θ
Convert the following polar coordinates to rectangular coordinates:
(13.4, 5.3)
Convert the following rectangular coordinates to polar coordinates. Write the angle in radians:
(-10, -10√3)