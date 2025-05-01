- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Consider the set M = {-1028, -2050/5, -3/25, 0, 4/21, 1, √24, 11, 9π}. Identify which of its elements are irrational numbers.
Which of the following expressions results in a positive number?
Perform multiplication in the given expression:
(3a2 - 7b2)(3a2 + 7b2)
Which of the following expressions requires the use of the distributive property rather than the FOIL method?
Factor the following expression:
8a12 + 125b15
What is the result of √(-49)?
Simplify and combine: √18 + √50
Why is it necessary to rationalize the denominator in a fraction?
Convert the expression √(a^2) * √(b^2) into a single expression with rational exponents.
A triangle has angles measuring 30 degrees, 60 degrees, and 90 degrees. What type of triangle is this?
Solve the following formula for the indicated variable. What does the formula describe?
L = 2πrh for r
Given the equation 1/(x-5) = 2 and the solution x = 5, what is the correct evaluation of this solution?
Write the following expression as -1, 1, -i, or i:
i88
Which of the following is true about the imaginary unit i?
Given the complex number z = 7 - 5i, express z in polar form.
Identify the following function's graph by first solving for its x-intercepts and then matching it with the given graphs.
y = (x -3)2 -9
Among the following equations, select which one can be directly solved by using the quadratic formula and work out the value(s) of x.
1. 4x2 - 23x - 35 = 0
2. (3x + 1)2 = 4
3. x2 - x = 72
4. (9x - 4)(x - 5) = 0
By applying the square root property, solve:
11(g + 5)2 = 121
Solve the quadratic equation x² + 5x + 6 = 0 using the quadratic formula.
Solve the quadratic equation x^2 + 8x + 15 = 0 by completing the square.
Solve the inequality -4x + 7 ≤ 3 and express the solution in interval notation.
If you have the ordered pair (2, -3), where would you plot this point on the Cartesian plane?
If you plot the points (0, 3), (1, 2), and (2, 1) on a graph, what equation do they satisfy?
Find the equation that describes a line which passes through (9, - 13) and is perpendicular to a line with an undefined slope. Express in both slope-intercept form and standard form (if possible).
Given the function f(x) = sqrt(x), what is the domain expressed in interval notation?
What is the range of the constant function f(x) = 7?
Which of the following is NOT a basic type of transformation?
Given the two functions f and g, find fg and identify the domain.
f(x)=71x−2, g(x)=x+10
If f(x) = 2x + 3, what is f(5)?
What is the domain of the quadratic function f(x) = -x² + 4x - 7?