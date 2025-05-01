- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which of the following functions is a polynomial?
For the polynomial function f(x) = (x - 3)^2(x + 2), what are the x-intercepts and their behavior?
For the given rational function, find out the equation of the horizontal asymptote (if applicable). f(x) = 5x/(2x2 +7)
For the following function, write the equation for the vertical asymptote.
f(x) = (x + 8)/(x + 11)
Does the function f(x) = -3/(x+2) involve a reflection, and if so, over which axis?
Graph f(x) = 5x to start. After that, graph the provided function using transformations of this graph. Graph the asymptotes and provide equations. Find the function's domain and range using the graphs.
g(x) = 5x +3
Which of the following is the parent function of the exponential function f(x) = 5^(x-2) + 1?
Evaluate e^4 using a calculator and round to the nearest hundredth.
Express the following equation in exponential form and solve the equation for x: log2 x = -4
What is the domain of the logarithmic function g(x) = log base 4 of (x - 3)?
Condense the given equation to a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1, and evaluate without using a calculator if possible.
(1/3)(log3 a + log3 b) - 8log3(a + b)
Consider the one-to-one function f(x) = 14x + 8. Determine the equation of its inverse function.
Determine two angles, between -2π and 2π, where the terminal side of each angle passes through the origin and point Y. Express your answer in radians.
Which of the following pairs of angles are coterminal?
If an angle measures 45 degrees, what is its supplement?
Determine the arc length intercepted by the given central angle and radius of the circle. Express the answer to two decimal places.
r = 4.56 ft, θ = 7π/8 rad
In a right triangle, if the tangent of angle θ is 1, what is the measure of angle θ in degrees?
A 30-60-90 triangle has a hypotenuse of 14. What is the length of the short leg?
Solve for x: cos(x) = sin(45 degrees).
A right triangle has legs of lengths 6 and 8 units. What is the length of the hypotenuse?
Which of the following is the exact value of the given trigonometric function?
csc 45°
If the coordinates of a point on the unit circle are (1/2, √3/2), what is the sine of the corresponding angle?
What is the tangent of 30 degrees?
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression:
7 tan 45° + 2 cos 60° - cot2 225°
Using the unit circle, what is the cotangent of 45 degrees?
What is the period of the function y = sin(3x)?
Rewrite the function y = sin(4x - π) to clearly show the phase shift and period.
What happens to the values of the cosecant function as it approaches its asymptotes?
How does the period of the tangent function affect its graph compared to the sine function?