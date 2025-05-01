What is the probability of not obtaining a red card when a card is drawn from a standard 52-card deck that has been properly shuffled?
Sam asks Lisa to pick a card from a standard 52-card deck. What is the probability of obtaining a club when a card is drawn from a standard 52-card deck that has been properly shuffled?
A card has two fair sides - gray and peach. Calculate the probability of getting all peaches if you were to flick this card nine times.
A small cube with different colored sides - red, blue, yellow, green, brown, white - is rolled twice. What is the probability of having the color brown face up the first time and the color white the second time?