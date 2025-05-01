Condense the given equation to a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1, and evaluate without using a calculator if possible.
(1/2)[3ln(a + 16) - ln(3a) - ln (a2 - 64)]
Condense the given equation to a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1, and evaluate without using a calculator if possible.
(1/3)(log3 a + log3 b) - 8log3(a + b)
Expand the given logarithmic expression and try to evaluate by using the properties of logarithms.
log2 √((a3b2)/18)
Expand the given logarithmic expression and try to evaluate by using the properties of logarithms.
log(100000000x)
Evaluate the following logarithmic expression. If it is appropriate to write the answer in decimal, round it to four decimal places:
log 1082