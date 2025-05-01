Using the given relationship, write an expression and solve the equation for R.
P varies jointly as Q and half of R.
Using the given relationship, write an expression and solve the equation for t.
x varies jointly as y and the square of z and inversely as the square of t.
Solve the given problem using the four-step procedure.
y varies directly as x and inversely as the square of z. y = 24 where x = 98 and z = 7. Find y where x = 9 and z = 6.
Evaluate by first removing the radicals from the denominator:
(1 + 3√3) / (9 - 2√3)
Which among the choices is an inconsistent equation?
Which among the choices is an identity equation?
a) 2(x - 4) = 2x - 8
b) y + x = 1
c) 5x + 5 = 5(x - 1)
d) 6x + 3 = 9x - 3
Solve the given equation for x:
[(9 + 7)2 ÷ 8] × 2 = - 64x