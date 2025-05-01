Precalculus
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator. Write your answer as a single fraction.
sin (3π/2) cos (π/3) - cos (π/6) sin (3π/4)
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
csc -5π/6
Calculate the measurement of the reference angle for 343°.
Calculate the measurement of the reference angle for 541°.
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
tan 150°