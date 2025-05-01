Consider the given factorial expression and evaluate it.
21!/2!19!
Prove that the given statement is true for every positive integer n. Use mathematical induction.
5 + 25 + 125 + ... + 5n = (5n + 1 - 5)/4
Write Sk and Sk + 1 for the given statement Sn where n is any positive integer. Simplify Sk + 1 fully.
Sn: 2 is a factor of n2 + 3n.
Rewrite the following sum using summation notation. Represent the index and lower limit of the summation as k and any number of your choice, respectively. Do not evaluate.
(p + q) + (p + 3q) + (p + 5q) + ⋯ + [p + (2n - 1)q]
Prove that the given statement is true for every positive integer n. Use mathematical induction.
1 · 4 + 2 · 5 + 3 · 8 + ... + n(n + 3) = n(n + 1)(n + 5)/3
Consider the given factorial expression and completely simplify it.
(n+4)!/(n+5)!
Find the following sum: