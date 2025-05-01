Precalculus
Solve the following exponential equation by first converting the terms into the same bases.
7x = 343
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, where necessary, reject any x-value that makes the original function undefined. Use a calculator to approximate your solution to three decimal places.
log(5x) + log(x + 2) = log15
Solve the following exponential equation. Give your answer in terms of natural or common logarithms and also give its decimal approximation (3 decimal places).
52x + 6(5x) - 7 = 0
Find x.
(x + 36)/(6x + 1) = 7/x
Consider the one-to-one function f(x) = 14x + 8. Determine the equation of its inverse function.
Solve the following equation for x and round the answer to the nearest thousandth:
Solve the following equation for x and provide an exact solution
2e2x + ex = 15