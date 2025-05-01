Precalculus
Draw a right triangle that has a side length given by the following equation.
x = 10 sin 47°
Find the solution for the right angle triangle in the given figure, expressing angles to the nearest tenth of a degree and rounding lengths to two decimal places.
p = 15.7, r = 29.3
Determine the value of x rounded to the nearest integer.
Draw the graph of two periods of the function given below.
y = −4 tan (1/3)x
The length of the shadow cast by Landmark 81, a skyscraper in Vietnam, is 389.12 m. Approximate the angle of elevation of the sun to the nearest hundredth of a degree if the height of the skyscraper is 461.20 m.