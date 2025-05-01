Determine f(-1/2) for f(x) = 15x. Approximate the answer to the nearest thousandth if required.
Plot the given function on the rectangular coordinate system.
f(x) = 15x
Use the same rectangular coordinate system to show the graphs of functions f and g. For every asymptote, graph it and provide the equations.
f(x) = 24x and g(x) = 24-x
The graph of f(x) = ex is shown in the figure. To graph the given function, use the transformations of this graph. Give the asymptotes' equations. Find the domain and range of the function using the graphs.
g(x) = ex -8