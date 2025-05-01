Use the graph of the function, f(x) = x3 for applying transformation of graphs to graph the function according to the given function.
g(x) = (x +2)3
Graph the cube root function h(x) = ∛8x + 4 as a transformation of f(x) = ∛8x.
Graph the absolute value function g(x) = |4x| + 4 as a transformation of f(x) = |4x|.
Graph the function g by using the graph of y = f(x): g(x) = f(x+2)
For the following function, sketch its graph. f(x) = (1/7)|x|
Suppose f(x) = 5x - 9. If the graph of f(x) is reflected about the x-axis, then write the equation of the resulting graph.