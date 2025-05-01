Precalculus
Determine the value of the five other trigonometric ratios.
sec θ = -5, tan θ > 0
Using the given diagram, state the bearing of O to P.
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
cos 18° sin 72° + cos 72° sin 18°
cos θ = -7/25, θ in quadrant III
If the point (x, y) is in the second quadrant, identify if the given ratio is positive or negative. Note that r = √(x² + y²).
y/r
Determine the bearing of an object located at the point represented by the coordinates given.
(4, 4)