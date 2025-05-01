Determine the exact value of the given function.
sin (-5π/3)
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined. Also, find out the value in part b) using even and odd properties of trigonometric functions.
a. cos(4π/3)
b. cos(-4π/3)
Determine the six circular function values of θ. The angle θ is in standard position and the terminal side intersects the unit circle at the specified point.
Considering the interval [0, π/2], find the approximate value of x. Round the answer to four decimal places.
cos x = 0.7816
Considering the interval [0, π/2], find the approximate value of x. Round the answer to four decimal places.
cot x = 0.6837
Determine the exact value of the given function.
csc (-7π/4)