Precalculus
A circle has its center located at the point (5,−3)(5, -3)(5,−3) and its radius is 888. What are the parametric equations that describe this circle?
Determine the parametric equations for the ellipse centered at (0,5)(0, 5)(0,5) with vertices 444 units up and down from the center and endpoints of the major axis 777 units to the left and right of the center.
Determine the set of parametric equations for the hyperbola with vertices at (5,0)(5, 0)(5,0) and (−5,0)(-5, 0)(−5,0), and foci at (8,0)(8, 0)(8,0) and (−8,0)(-8, 0)(−8,0).