Angles in Standard Position definitions Flashcards

Angles in Standard Position definitions
  • Angle
    Gap or space formed between two line segments, often measured in degrees from a common starting point.
  • Degree
    Unit for measuring angles, with a full circle containing 360 of these equal divisions.
  • Standard Position
    Configuration where the initial side of an angle lies along the positive x-axis on a coordinate plane.
  • Initial Side
    Fixed ray of an angle, always placed along the positive x-axis when drawing in standard position.
  • Terminal Side
    Ray that represents the end position of an angle after rotation from the initial side.
  • Positive Angle
    Angle measured by rotating counterclockwise from the initial side on the coordinate plane.
  • Negative Angle
    Angle measured by rotating clockwise from the initial side on the coordinate plane.
  • Acute Angle
    Angle whose measure is less than 90 degrees, forming a sharp or narrow gap.
  • Obtuse Angle
    Angle whose measure is greater than 90 degrees but less than 180 degrees, forming a wide gap.
  • Right Angle
    Angle measuring exactly 90 degrees, often associated with perpendicular lines.
  • Protractor
    Instrument used to estimate or measure the size of an angle in degrees.
  • Quadrant
    One of four regions into which the x and y axes divide the coordinate plane, each spanning 90 degrees.
  • X-Axis
    Horizontal axis in the coordinate plane, serving as the reference for the initial side of angles.
  • Counterclockwise Direction
    Movement opposite to the direction of a clock's hands, used for drawing positive angles.
  • Clockwise Direction
    Movement in the same direction as a clock's hands, used for drawing negative angles.