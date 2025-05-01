Area of SAS & ASA Triangles definitions Flashcards
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles definitions
Base
Any side of a triangle chosen as the reference side for calculating area, often paired with a corresponding height.Height
The perpendicular distance from a vertex to the line containing the base, essential for area calculations.Sine Function
A trigonometric ratio used to relate an angle to the ratio of the opposite side and hypotenuse in a right triangle.Hypotenuse
The longest side of a right triangle, always opposite the right angle, used in trigonometric calculations.Area Formula
An equation, such as 1/2 base times height, used to determine the surface enclosed by a triangle.Non-Right Triangle
A triangle in which none of the angles is 90 degrees, requiring alternative methods for area calculation.SOHCAHTOA
A mnemonic for remembering trigonometric ratios: Sine, Cosine, and Tangent, relating angles to side lengths.Law of Sines
A relationship stating that the ratio of a side length to the sine of its opposite angle is constant in any triangle.ASA Triangle
A triangle where two angles and the included side are known, often requiring the Law of Sines to find missing sides.Angle Sum Formula
A rule stating that the sum of the interior angles in a triangle is always 180 degrees.Perpendicular
A line or segment at a 90-degree angle to another, crucial for defining height in triangles.Variation
A different form of the area formula, such as BC sin(A), AC sin(B), or AB sin(C), depending on known values.Vertex
A point where two sides of a triangle meet, often used as a reference for drawing height.Included Angle
The angle formed between two known sides of a triangle, essential for certain area formulas.Side Length
The measure of a triangle's edge, necessary for applying area and trigonometric formulas.