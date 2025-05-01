Skip to main content
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles definitions Flashcards

Area of SAS & ASA Triangles definitions
  • Base
    Any side of a triangle chosen as the reference side for calculating area, often paired with a corresponding height.
  • Height
    The perpendicular distance from a vertex to the line containing the base, essential for area calculations.
  • Sine Function
    A trigonometric ratio used to relate an angle to the ratio of the opposite side and hypotenuse in a right triangle.
  • Hypotenuse
    The longest side of a right triangle, always opposite the right angle, used in trigonometric calculations.
  • Area Formula
    An equation, such as 1/2 base times height, used to determine the surface enclosed by a triangle.
  • Non-Right Triangle
    A triangle in which none of the angles is 90 degrees, requiring alternative methods for area calculation.
  • SOHCAHTOA
    A mnemonic for remembering trigonometric ratios: Sine, Cosine, and Tangent, relating angles to side lengths.
  • Law of Sines
    A relationship stating that the ratio of a side length to the sine of its opposite angle is constant in any triangle.
  • ASA Triangle
    A triangle where two angles and the included side are known, often requiring the Law of Sines to find missing sides.
  • Angle Sum Formula
    A rule stating that the sum of the interior angles in a triangle is always 180 degrees.
  • Perpendicular
    A line or segment at a 90-degree angle to another, crucial for defining height in triangles.
  • Variation
    A different form of the area formula, such as BC sin(A), AC sin(B), or AB sin(C), depending on known values.
  • Vertex
    A point where two sides of a triangle meet, often used as a reference for drawing height.
  • Included Angle
    The angle formed between two known sides of a triangle, essential for certain area formulas.
  • Side Length
    The measure of a triangle's edge, necessary for applying area and trigonometric formulas.