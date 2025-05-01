Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics definitions Flashcards
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics definitions
Quadratic Equation
An algebraic expression set to zero where the highest exponent of the variable is two.Factoring
A method that rewrites an equation as a product of simpler expressions, often used when constants or factors are obvious.Square Root Property
A technique applied when an equation is structured as a squared binomial equal to a constant, with no linear term.Completing the Square
A process that transforms a quadratic into a perfect square trinomial, especially effective when the leading coefficient is one and the linear coefficient is even.Quadratic Formula
A universal solution method for quadratics, especially useful when other approaches are not straightforward or coefficients are not simple.Leading Coefficient
The numerical factor in front of the squared variable in a quadratic equation.Constant Term
The standalone number in a quadratic equation, not attached to any variable.Linear Coefficient
The numerical factor multiplying the variable to the first power in a quadratic equation.Perfect Square Trinomial
A three-term expression that can be written as the square of a binomial.Obvious Factors
Numbers or expressions that can be easily identified as products forming the quadratic, making factoring straightforward.Binomial
An algebraic expression containing exactly two terms.Structured Approach
A step-by-step process for evaluating which solution method best fits a given quadratic equation.Even Coefficient
A numerical factor that is divisible by two, often making certain solution methods more efficient.Zero Constant
A situation in a quadratic equation where the constant term is absent, simplifying the factoring process.Method Selection
The process of determining the most efficient technique for solving a specific quadratic equation based on its structure.