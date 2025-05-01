Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics definitions

Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics definitions
  • Quadratic Equation
    An algebraic expression set to zero where the highest exponent of the variable is two.
  • Factoring
    A method that rewrites an equation as a product of simpler expressions, often used when constants or factors are obvious.
  • Square Root Property
    A technique applied when an equation is structured as a squared binomial equal to a constant, with no linear term.
  • Completing the Square
    A process that transforms a quadratic into a perfect square trinomial, especially effective when the leading coefficient is one and the linear coefficient is even.
  • Quadratic Formula
    A universal solution method for quadratics, especially useful when other approaches are not straightforward or coefficients are not simple.
  • Leading Coefficient
    The numerical factor in front of the squared variable in a quadratic equation.
  • Constant Term
    The standalone number in a quadratic equation, not attached to any variable.
  • Linear Coefficient
    The numerical factor multiplying the variable to the first power in a quadratic equation.
  • Perfect Square Trinomial
    A three-term expression that can be written as the square of a binomial.
  • Obvious Factors
    Numbers or expressions that can be easily identified as products forming the quadratic, making factoring straightforward.
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression containing exactly two terms.
  • Structured Approach
    A step-by-step process for evaluating which solution method best fits a given quadratic equation.
  • Even Coefficient
    A numerical factor that is divisible by two, often making certain solution methods more efficient.
  • Zero Constant
    A situation in a quadratic equation where the constant term is absent, simplifying the factoring process.
  • Method Selection
    The process of determining the most efficient technique for solving a specific quadratic equation based on its structure.