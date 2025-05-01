Circles definitions Flashcards
Circles definitions
Conic Section
A shape formed by slicing a three-dimensional cone with a two-dimensional plane, resulting in figures like circles.Circle
A set of all points in a plane that are equidistant from a fixed point known as the center.Center
A fixed point from which every point on a circle is the same distance away.Radius
The constant distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference.Origin
The point (0,0) on a coordinate plane, often used as the center for circles in standard equations.Standard Form
An equation format for circles: (x-h)² + (y-k)² = r², revealing the center and radius directly.General Form
A circle's equation written as x² + y² + Dx + Ey + F = 0, requiring manipulation to find center and radius.Completing the Square
A method used to rewrite quadratic expressions, essential for converting a circle's general form to standard form.Vertical Line Test
A graphical method to determine if a curve represents a function; circles fail this test.Graph
A visual representation of a circle on the coordinate plane, showing its center and radius.Equation
A mathematical statement expressing the relationship between the coordinates of points on a circle.Constant
A fixed value in a circle's equation, often representing terms not involving variables.Coordinate Plane
A two-dimensional surface defined by x and y axes, used for plotting circles and their properties.Horizontal Position
The x-coordinate of a circle's center, denoted as h in the standard form equation.Vertical Position
The y-coordinate of a circle's center, denoted as k in the standard form equation.