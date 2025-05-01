Cofunctions of Complementary Angles definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Cofunctions of Complementary Angles definitions
  • Cofunction Identity
    Relationship showing that a trigonometric function of an angle equals the cofunction of its complementary angle.
  • Complementary Angles
    Pair of angles whose measures add up to 90 degrees, often found as non-right angles in a right triangle.
  • Right Triangle
    Triangle containing one 90-degree angle, with the other two angles always being complementary.
  • Sine
    Trigonometric function that, for complementary angles, equals the cosine of the other angle.
  • Cosine
    Trigonometric function that, for complementary angles, equals the sine of the other angle.
  • Tangent
    Trigonometric function whose cofunction is cotangent, related through complementary angles.
  • Cotangent
    Trigonometric function that serves as the cofunction of tangent, linked by complementary angles.
  • Secant
    Trigonometric function whose cofunction is cosecant, connected via complementary angles.
  • Cosecant
    Trigonometric function that is the cofunction of secant, related through complementary angles.
  • Complementary Angle Theorem
    Principle stating that cofunctions of complementary angles are always equal.
  • Radians
    Unit of angle measure where the equivalent of 90 degrees is π/2, used in cofunction identities.
  • Argument
    Input value or angle for a trigonometric function, often manipulated when applying cofunction identities.
  • Equation Solving
    Process of using cofunction identities to rewrite and equate trigonometric expressions for finding unknowns.
  • Pi
    Mathematical constant used in radian measure, with π/2 representing 90 degrees in trigonometric contexts.
  • Trigonometric Function
    Mathematical function such as sine, cosine, tangent, and their cofunctions, relating angles to ratios in triangles.