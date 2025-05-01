Cofunctions of Complementary Angles definitions Flashcards
Cofunctions of Complementary Angles definitions
Cofunction Identity
Relationship showing that a trigonometric function of an angle equals the cofunction of its complementary angle.Complementary Angles
Pair of angles whose measures add up to 90 degrees, often found as non-right angles in a right triangle.Right Triangle
Triangle containing one 90-degree angle, with the other two angles always being complementary.Sine
Trigonometric function that, for complementary angles, equals the cosine of the other angle.Cosine
Trigonometric function that, for complementary angles, equals the sine of the other angle.Tangent
Trigonometric function whose cofunction is cotangent, related through complementary angles.Cotangent
Trigonometric function that serves as the cofunction of tangent, linked by complementary angles.Secant
Trigonometric function whose cofunction is cosecant, connected via complementary angles.Cosecant
Trigonometric function that is the cofunction of secant, related through complementary angles.Complementary Angle Theorem
Principle stating that cofunctions of complementary angles are always equal.Radians
Unit of angle measure where the equivalent of 90 degrees is π/2, used in cofunction identities.Argument
Input value or angle for a trigonometric function, often manipulated when applying cofunction identities.Equation Solving
Process of using cofunction identities to rewrite and equate trigonometric expressions for finding unknowns.Pi
Mathematical constant used in radian measure, with π/2 representing 90 degrees in trigonometric contexts.Trigonometric Function
Mathematical function such as sine, cosine, tangent, and their cofunctions, relating angles to ratios in triangles.