Common Functions definitions Flashcards

Common Functions definitions
Constant Function
A function where every input yields the same output value, represented by a horizontal line on the graph.Identity Function
A function where each input value is matched to itself, resulting in a straight line through the origin.Square Function
A function where each input is raised to the second power, producing a parabola opening upwards.Cube Function
A function where each input is raised to the third power, resulting in a curve that passes through the origin and extends in all directions.Square Root Function
A function that outputs the non-negative root of the input, defined only for non-negative values and increasing slowly.Cube Root Function
A function that outputs the real root of the input, defined for all real numbers and symmetric about the origin.Domain
The complete set of input values for which a function is defined, often spanning all real numbers or a restricted interval.Range
The set of all possible output values a function can produce, determined by the function's rule and graph.Parabola
A symmetric, bowl-shaped curve representing the graph of a quadratic function, opening either upward or downward.Real Numbers
All numbers on the continuous number line, including both positive and negative values, zero, and irrational numbers.Horizontal Line
A straight line on a graph with constant y-value, representing a function with no change in output.Origin
The point (0,0) on a coordinate plane where the x-axis and y-axis intersect.Output
The result produced by a function after substituting an input value, also known as the dependent variable.Input
The value substituted into a function, determining the corresponding output, also called the independent variable.