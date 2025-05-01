Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent definitions Flashcards
Unit Circle
A circle with radius 1 centered at the origin, used to relate angles to coordinates representing trigonometric values.First Quadrant
The section of the coordinate plane where both x and y values are positive, corresponding to angles from 0 to 90 degrees.Cosine
The x-coordinate of a point on the unit circle corresponding to a given angle, often found using the square root over 2 rule.Sine
The y-coordinate of a point on the unit circle for a given angle, commonly determined by counting and using the square root over 2.Tangent
A trigonometric value calculated by dividing sine by cosine for a given angle, often simplified using square roots.Square Root Over 2 Rule
A method for finding sine and cosine values of common angles by placing the square root of a counted number over 2.123 Rule
A memorization technique for trig values, involving counting 1, 2, 3 clockwise and counterclockwise to assign values to angles.Left Hand Rule
A visual mnemonic using fingers to represent angles and count above or below a folded finger to find trig values.Common Angles
Frequently used angles in trigonometry, specifically 30, 45, and 60 degrees, with easily memorized sine, cosine, and tangent values.Denominator Rationalization
A process of removing square roots from the denominator of a fraction, often used in simplifying tangent values.Base
The horizontal side of a right triangle in the unit circle, corresponding to the cosine value of an angle.Height
The vertical side of a right triangle in the unit circle, corresponding to the sine value of an angle.Numerator
The top part of a fraction, which in trigonometric ratios often involves a square root based on finger counting or angle position.Denominator
The bottom part of a fraction, typically 2 in the square root over 2 rule for sine and cosine values.First Quadrant Angles
Angles between 0 and 90 degrees, where all trigonometric values are positive and memorization techniques are commonly applied.