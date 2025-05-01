Skip to main content
Complementary and Supplementary Angles definitions Flashcards

Complementary and Supplementary Angles definitions
  • Complementary Angles
    Two angles whose measures sum to 90 degrees, often forming a corner or right angle together.
  • Supplementary Angles
    Two angles whose measures sum to 180 degrees, typically forming a straight line together.
  • Right Triangle
    A triangle containing one 90-degree angle, with the other two angles always complementary.
  • Complement
    The angle that, when added to a given angle, results in a total of 90 degrees.
  • Supplement
    The angle that, when added to a given angle, results in a total of 180 degrees.
  • Linear Equation
    An algebraic equation used to solve for unknown angle measures based on their relationships.
  • Variable
    A symbol, often x, representing an unknown angle measure in equations involving angles.
  • Negative Angle
    A concept arising when an angle's complement would require subtracting beyond zero, which is not valid in this context.
  • Straight Angle
    An angle measuring exactly 180 degrees, representing a straight line.
  • Right Angle
    An angle measuring exactly 90 degrees, often indicated by a small square in diagrams.
  • Equation Setup
    The process of forming an equation to represent the sum of angles, such as x + y = 90 or x + y = 180.
  • Angle Measure
    The degree value assigned to an angle, determining its size and relationship to other angles.
  • Triangle
    A polygon with three sides and three angles, whose interior angles always sum to 180 degrees.
  • Mnemonic
    A memory aid, such as 'complementary corners' and 'supplementary straight,' to recall angle relationships.