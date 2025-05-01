Complementary and Supplementary Angles definitions Flashcards
Complementary and Supplementary Angles definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14
Complementary Angles
Two angles whose measures sum to 90 degrees, often forming a corner or right angle together.Supplementary Angles
Two angles whose measures sum to 180 degrees, typically forming a straight line together.Right Triangle
A triangle containing one 90-degree angle, with the other two angles always complementary.Complement
The angle that, when added to a given angle, results in a total of 90 degrees.Supplement
The angle that, when added to a given angle, results in a total of 180 degrees.Linear Equation
An algebraic equation used to solve for unknown angle measures based on their relationships.Variable
A symbol, often x, representing an unknown angle measure in equations involving angles.Negative Angle
A concept arising when an angle's complement would require subtracting beyond zero, which is not valid in this context.Straight Angle
An angle measuring exactly 180 degrees, representing a straight line.Right Angle
An angle measuring exactly 90 degrees, often indicated by a small square in diagrams.Equation Setup
The process of forming an equation to represent the sum of angles, such as x + y = 90 or x + y = 180.Angle Measure
The degree value assigned to an angle, determining its size and relationship to other angles.Triangle
A polygon with three sides and three angles, whose interior angles always sum to 180 degrees.Mnemonic
A memory aid, such as 'complementary corners' and 'supplementary straight,' to recall angle relationships.