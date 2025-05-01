Completing the Square definitions Flashcards
Completing the Square definitions
Quadratic Equation
An algebraic expression set to zero, featuring a variable raised to the second power as its highest degree.Leading Coefficient
The numerical factor in front of the highest degree term in a polynomial, often denoted as 'a' in ax^2 + bx + c.Perfect Square Trinomial
A three-term polynomial that factors into the square of a binomial, such as x^2 + 6x + 9.Square Root Property
A method for solving equations of the form (expression)^2 = constant by taking both positive and negative roots.Constant
A fixed value in an equation, often isolated on one side when solving quadratics.Factoring
The process of rewriting a polynomial as a product of simpler expressions, such as binomials.Binomial
An algebraic expression containing exactly two terms, such as x + 3.b over 2 squared
The value obtained by halving the coefficient of x and squaring the result, used to complete the square.Solution
A value or set of values for the variable that satisfies the given equation.Isolating the Constant
The step of rearranging an equation so that the constant term stands alone on one side.Squared Expression
A mathematical phrase where a binomial or variable is raised to the second power, such as (x + 3)^2.Positive and Negative Square Roots
The two possible values, one positive and one negative, that result from taking the square root of a number.Even Coefficient
A coefficient of x that is divisible by 2, making completing the square more straightforward.Rearrangement
The process of moving terms within an equation to achieve a desired form, such as x^2 + bx = c.Factored Form
An expression written as a product of its factors, such as (x + 3)^2.