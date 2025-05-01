Convert Equations Between Polar and Rectangular Forms definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Convert Equations Between Polar and Rectangular Forms definitions

Convert Equations Between Polar and Rectangular Forms definitions
  • Rectangular Form
    An equation format using x and y variables, commonly representing Cartesian coordinates in the plane.
  • Polar Form
    An equation format using r and theta, representing points based on distance from the origin and angle from the positive x-axis.
  • r
    The distance from the origin to a point in the polar coordinate system.
  • Theta
    The angle measured from the positive x-axis to a point in the polar coordinate system.
  • r Cosine Theta
    An expression equivalent to the x-coordinate in rectangular form when converting between coordinate systems.
  • r Sine Theta
    An expression equivalent to the y-coordinate in rectangular form when converting between coordinate systems.
  • r Squared
    An expression representing the sum of the squares of x and y, or the squared distance from the origin.
  • Cosecant Theta
    The reciprocal of sine theta, often used when expressing polar equations with y in rectangular form.
  • Secant Theta
    The reciprocal of cosine theta, used in polar equations to facilitate conversion to rectangular form.
  • Completing the Square
    An algebraic technique used to rewrite quadratic equations, often to identify conic sections like circles.
  • Standard Form
    A recognizable equation format, such as x squared plus y squared equals a constant, that reveals the graph's shape.
  • Circle
    A set of points equidistant from a center, represented by equations like x squared plus y squared equals a constant.
  • Graph Shape
    The geometric figure represented by an equation, such as a line or circle, after conversion between forms.
  • Algebraic Manipulation
    The process of rearranging and transforming equations to facilitate conversion between coordinate systems.
  • Trigonometric Function
    A mathematical function like sine, cosine, or their reciprocals, used to relate polar and rectangular variables.