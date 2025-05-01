Convert Points Between Polar and Rectangular Coordinates definitions Flashcards
Convert Points Between Polar and Rectangular Coordinates definitions
Polar Coordinates
A system representing points by a distance from the origin and an angle from the positive x-axis.Rectangular Coordinates
A system representing points by horizontal (x) and vertical (y) distances from the origin.Radius
The distance from the origin to a point in the polar coordinate system, often denoted as r.Angle
The measure, usually in radians or degrees, from the positive x-axis to the line connecting the origin to a point.Hypotenuse
The longest side of a right triangle, corresponding to the radius in polar coordinates.Unit Circle
A circle with radius 1 centered at the origin, used as a reference for trigonometric values.Cosine Function
A trigonometric function relating the adjacent side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle.Sine Function
A trigonometric function relating the opposite side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle.Tangent Function
A trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle.Inverse Tangent
A function used to determine the angle whose tangent is a given value, often needed for coordinate conversion.Pythagorean Theorem
A geometric principle stating that the sum of the squares of the legs equals the square of the hypotenuse.Quadrant
One of four regions in the coordinate plane, determined by the signs of x and y values.Origin
The point (0,0) in rectangular coordinates or r = 0 in polar coordinates, serving as the reference point.Quadrantal Angle
An angle whose terminal side lies along the x-axis or y-axis, such as 0, π/2, π, or 3π/2 radians.Coordinate System
A method for uniquely identifying points in a plane using numbers, such as polar or rectangular formats.