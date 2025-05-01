Coterminal Angles definitions Flashcards
Coterminal Angles definitions
Coterminal Angles
Angles sharing identical initial and terminal sides, regardless of the number of full rotations completed.Initial Side
The starting position of an angle, typically aligned with the positive x-axis in standard position.Terminal Side
The position of an angle after rotation from the initial side, indicating the angle's direction.Full Rotation
A complete turn around a circle, corresponding to 360 degrees, returning to the starting direction.Multiple of 360 Degrees
Any integer value of 360 degrees, used to determine coterminal angles by addition or subtraction.Positive Angle
An angle measured by rotating counterclockwise from the initial side, resulting in a value greater than zero.Negative Angle
An angle measured by rotating clockwise from the initial side, resulting in a value less than zero.Standard Position
An angle drawn with its initial side on the positive x-axis and its vertex at the origin.Graphical Representation
A visual depiction of angles on a circle, illustrating their direction and coterminal relationships.Clockwise Direction
Movement in the same direction as a clock's hands, used to describe negative angle measurement.Counterclockwise Direction
Movement opposite to a clock's hands, used to describe positive angle measurement.Y-Axis
The vertical axis in a coordinate plane, often referenced when describing the position of certain angles.X-Axis
The horizontal axis in a coordinate plane, serving as the reference for the initial side of angles.Rotation
The act of turning around a fixed point, used to describe the movement from the initial to terminal side.