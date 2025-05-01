Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Coterminal Angles definitions Flashcards

Coterminal Angles definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Coterminal Angles
    Angles sharing identical initial and terminal sides, regardless of the number of full rotations completed.
  • Initial Side
    The starting position of an angle, typically aligned with the positive x-axis in standard position.
  • Terminal Side
    The position of an angle after rotation from the initial side, indicating the angle's direction.
  • Full Rotation
    A complete turn around a circle, corresponding to 360 degrees, returning to the starting direction.
  • Multiple of 360 Degrees
    Any integer value of 360 degrees, used to determine coterminal angles by addition or subtraction.
  • Positive Angle
    An angle measured by rotating counterclockwise from the initial side, resulting in a value greater than zero.
  • Negative Angle
    An angle measured by rotating clockwise from the initial side, resulting in a value less than zero.
  • Standard Position
    An angle drawn with its initial side on the positive x-axis and its vertex at the origin.
  • Graphical Representation
    A visual depiction of angles on a circle, illustrating their direction and coterminal relationships.
  • Clockwise Direction
    Movement in the same direction as a clock's hands, used to describe negative angle measurement.
  • Counterclockwise Direction
    Movement opposite to a clock's hands, used to describe positive angle measurement.
  • Y-Axis
    The vertical axis in a coordinate plane, often referenced when describing the position of certain angles.
  • X-Axis
    The horizontal axis in a coordinate plane, serving as the reference for the initial side of angles.
  • Rotation
    The act of turning around a fixed point, used to describe the movement from the initial to terminal side.