Cross Product definitions Flashcards

Cross Product definitions
Cross Product
An operation on two vectors that produces a third vector perpendicular to both original vectors.Vector
A mathematical quantity with both magnitude and direction, often represented by components along axes.Scalar
A single numerical value representing magnitude without direction, such as the result of a dot product.Perpendicular Vector
A vector that forms a 90-degree angle with two given vectors in three-dimensional space.Component
A value representing the projection of a vector along a specific axis, such as x, y, or z.Matrix
A rectangular array of numbers or symbols arranged in rows and columns, used to organize vector components.Unit Vector
A vector with a magnitude of one, indicating direction along an axis, commonly denoted as i, j, or k.i
The unit vector representing the x-axis direction in three-dimensional space.j
The unit vector representing the y-axis direction in three-dimensional space.k
The unit vector representing the z-axis direction in three-dimensional space.Cross Down and Up Strategy
A method for calculating cross product components by multiplying diagonally across a matrix.Component Form
A way of expressing a vector as an ordered list of its x, y, and z values, such as (1, -4, -2).Unlike Components
Pairs of different vector components, such as x and y, whose products are used in cross product calculations.