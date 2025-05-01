Skip to main content
Cross Product definitions Flashcards

Cross Product definitions
  • Cross Product
    An operation on two vectors that produces a third vector perpendicular to both original vectors.
  • Vector
    A mathematical quantity with both magnitude and direction, often represented by components along axes.
  • Scalar
    A single numerical value representing magnitude without direction, such as the result of a dot product.
  • Perpendicular Vector
    A vector that forms a 90-degree angle with two given vectors in three-dimensional space.
  • Component
    A value representing the projection of a vector along a specific axis, such as x, y, or z.
  • Matrix
    A rectangular array of numbers or symbols arranged in rows and columns, used to organize vector components.
  • Unit Vector
    A vector with a magnitude of one, indicating direction along an axis, commonly denoted as i, j, or k.
  • i
    The unit vector representing the x-axis direction in three-dimensional space.
  • j
    The unit vector representing the y-axis direction in three-dimensional space.
  • k
    The unit vector representing the z-axis direction in three-dimensional space.
  • Cross Down and Up Strategy
    A method for calculating cross product components by multiplying diagonally across a matrix.
  • Component Form
    A way of expressing a vector as an ordered list of its x, y, and z values, such as (1, -4, -2).
  • Unlike Components
    Pairs of different vector components, such as x and y, whose products are used in cross product calculations.