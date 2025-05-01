Defining the Unit Circle definitions Flashcards
Defining the Unit Circle definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Unit Circle
A circle centered at the origin with a radius of 1, used to relate angles to coordinates and trigonometric values.Radius
The fixed distance from the center of a circle to any point on its edge; equals 1 in the unit circle.Origin
The point (0, 0) on a coordinate plane where the unit circle is centered.Degree
A unit for measuring angles, with a full circle containing 360 of these.Radian
A unit for measuring angles based on arc length, with a full circle containing 2π of these.Coordinate
An ordered pair (x, y) representing a point's position on the unit circle.Equation of the Unit Circle
The relationship x² + y² = 1, satisfied by all points on the unit circle.Quadrant
One of four sections of the coordinate plane, each containing part of the unit circle.Ordered Pair
A set of two numbers (x, y) indicating a point's location, such as those corresponding to angles on the unit circle.Full Rotation
A complete turn around the circle, equivalent to 360 degrees or 2π radians.π (Pi)
A mathematical constant representing the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, used in radian measures.Verification
The process of checking if a point lies on the unit circle by substituting its coordinates into x² + y² = 1.Angle Measure
The size of an angle, often given in degrees or radians, corresponding to a specific point on the unit circle.Trigonometry
A branch of mathematics dealing with relationships between angles and sides, heavily utilizing the unit circle.Rotation
Movement around the center of the unit circle, described by increasing angle measures.