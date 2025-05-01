Direction of a Vector definitions Flashcards
Direction of a Vector definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Vector
A quantity with both magnitude and direction, often represented as an arrow in a coordinate system.Direction
The angle measured from the positive x-axis to a vector, indicating its orientation in the plane.Magnitude
The length or size of a vector, representing how much of the quantity is present.Component
A part of a vector along a specific axis, typically described as x and y values in a coordinate system.X Component
The horizontal part of a vector, found by multiplying the magnitude by the cosine of its direction angle.Y Component
The vertical part of a vector, found by multiplying the magnitude by the sine of its direction angle.Inverse Tangent
A trigonometric function used to determine the angle whose tangent is a given value, often for finding vector direction.Quadrant
One of four regions in the coordinate plane, determined by the signs of the x and y components.SOHCAHTOA
A mnemonic for remembering trigonometric ratios: sine, cosine, and tangent, useful for right triangle calculations.Radian
A unit for measuring angles, where one full circle equals 2π radians.Degree
A unit for measuring angles, where one full circle equals 360 units.Positive X-Axis
The reference direction from which angles are typically measured in standard position.Trigonometric Function
A mathematical function such as sine, cosine, or tangent, used to relate angles to side lengths in triangles.Unit Circle
A circle with radius one, centered at the origin, used to define trigonometric values for all angles.Right Triangle
A triangle with one 90-degree angle, often used to visualize vector components and directions.