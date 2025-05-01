Dot Product definitions Flashcards
Dot Product definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Dot Product
An operation combining two vectors by multiplying like components and summing, resulting in a scalar indicating their alignment.Scalar
A single numerical value, often the result of a dot product, representing magnitude without direction.Vector
A quantity with both magnitude and direction, often represented in component form such as i and j.Component
A part of a vector along a specific axis, such as the x or y value in a two-dimensional vector.Alignment
The degree to which two vectors point in the same or opposite directions, indicated by the sign and value of the dot product.Magnitude
The length or size of a vector, often found using the square root of the sum of squared components.Angle
The measure in degrees or radians between two vectors, used in the alternate dot product formula.Cosine
A trigonometric function used in the alternate dot product formula to relate the angle between vectors to their product.Perpendicularity
A relationship where two vectors meet at a 90-degree angle, resulting in a dot product of zero.Inverse Cosine
A mathematical function used to determine the angle between vectors when the dot product and magnitudes are known.Component Form
A way of expressing vectors by listing their values along each axis, such as (x, y) or using i and j notation.Positive Result
A dot product outcome indicating vectors are pointing in similar directions, showing strong alignment.Negative Result
A dot product outcome indicating vectors are pointing in opposite directions, showing negative alignment.Zero Result
A dot product outcome indicating vectors are perpendicular, with no alignment or opposition.Degree Mode
A calculator setting required when inputting angles in degrees for trigonometric calculations in the dot product formula.