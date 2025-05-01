Skip to main content
Double Angle Identities definitions Flashcards

Double Angle Identities definitions
  • Double Angle Identity
    A trigonometric formula expressing a function of twice an angle in terms of functions of the original angle.
  • Sum Formula
    A trigonometric equation relating the function of a sum of two angles to functions of the individual angles.
  • Sine Double Angle Identity
    An equation stating that the sine of twice an angle equals two times the sine and cosine of the angle.
  • Cosine Double Angle Identity
    A formula showing that the cosine of twice an angle equals the difference of the squares of cosine and sine of the angle.
  • Tangent Double Angle Identity
    A relationship expressing the tangent of twice an angle as a quotient involving twice the tangent and one minus the tangent squared.
  • Pythagorean Identity
    A fundamental trigonometric equation relating the squares of sine and cosine of the same angle.
  • Alternate Form
    A rearranged version of a trigonometric identity, often derived using other fundamental identities.
  • Trig Expression
    A mathematical statement involving trigonometric functions, often simplified using identities.
  • Argument
    The input value or angle for which a trigonometric function is evaluated.
  • Unit Circle
    A circle of radius one centered at the origin, used to define values of trigonometric functions.
  • Simplification
    The process of rewriting a mathematical expression in a more concise or useful form using identities.
  • Verification
    The process of confirming the validity of a trigonometric identity by manipulation and substitution.
  • Cosine Squared
    The result of raising the cosine of an angle to the second power, often appearing in double angle identities.
  • Sine Squared
    The result of raising the sine of an angle to the second power, commonly used in trigonometric identities.
  • Trig Function
    A mathematical function such as sine, cosine, or tangent, relating angles to ratios in right triangles or the unit circle.