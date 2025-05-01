Double Angle Identities definitions Flashcards
Double Angle Identities definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Double Angle Identity
A trigonometric formula expressing a function of twice an angle in terms of functions of the original angle.Sum Formula
A trigonometric equation relating the function of a sum of two angles to functions of the individual angles.Sine Double Angle Identity
An equation stating that the sine of twice an angle equals two times the sine and cosine of the angle.Cosine Double Angle Identity
A formula showing that the cosine of twice an angle equals the difference of the squares of cosine and sine of the angle.Tangent Double Angle Identity
A relationship expressing the tangent of twice an angle as a quotient involving twice the tangent and one minus the tangent squared.Pythagorean Identity
A fundamental trigonometric equation relating the squares of sine and cosine of the same angle.Alternate Form
A rearranged version of a trigonometric identity, often derived using other fundamental identities.Trig Expression
A mathematical statement involving trigonometric functions, often simplified using identities.Argument
The input value or angle for which a trigonometric function is evaluated.Unit Circle
A circle of radius one centered at the origin, used to define values of trigonometric functions.Simplification
The process of rewriting a mathematical expression in a more concise or useful form using identities.Verification
The process of confirming the validity of a trigonometric identity by manipulation and substitution.Cosine Squared
The result of raising the cosine of an angle to the second power, often appearing in double angle identities.Sine Squared
The result of raising the sine of an angle to the second power, commonly used in trigonometric identities.Trig Function
A mathematical function such as sine, cosine, or tangent, relating angles to ratios in right triangles or the unit circle.