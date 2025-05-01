Skip to main content
Eliminate the Parameter definitions Flashcards

Eliminate the Parameter definitions
  • Parametric Equations
    A pair or set of equations expressing variables as functions of a third variable, often t, to describe curves or motion.
  • Parameter
    An independent variable, typically t, used in parametric equations to generate corresponding x and y values.
  • Rectangular Equation
    An equation involving only x and y, obtained by eliminating the parameter from parametric equations.
  • Elimination of the Parameter
    The process of rewriting parametric equations as a single equation in x and y by removing the parameter.
  • Substitution Method
    A technique where one equation is solved for the parameter and substituted into the other to eliminate the parameter.
  • Restriction on t
    A limitation on the values the parameter can take, often affecting the portion of the graph represented.
  • Orientation
    The direction in which a curve is traced as the parameter increases.
  • Pythagorean Identity
    A trigonometric relationship, such as sin²(t) + cos²(t) = 1, used to eliminate the parameter in trig-based parametric equations.
  • Conic Section
    A curve formed by the intersection of a plane and a cone, such as a parabola or ellipse, often resulting from eliminating the parameter.
  • Ellipse
    A conic section represented by an equation like x² + (y/3)² = 1, often arising from parametric equations with trigonometric functions.
  • Parabola
    A conic section represented by an equation like y = x² - 3, commonly resulting from eliminating the parameter in certain parametric equations.
  • Inverse Trigonometric Function
    A function such as arccos(x) or arcsin(x), which can appear when attempting to eliminate the parameter in trig-based parametric equations.
  • Graphing
    The process of plotting points generated by parametric equations to visualize the curve or motion described.
  • Square Root
    An operation often present in parametric equations, requiring t to be non-negative to avoid imaginary numbers.
  • System of Equations
    A set of equations, such as x(t) and y(t), that can be manipulated together to eliminate the parameter.