Ellipses: Standard Form quiz #1 Flashcards

Given the graph of an ellipse, how can you determine which equation represents this ellipse in standard form?

To determine the equation of an ellipse from its graph, identify the center (h, k), the lengths of the semi-major axis (a) and semi-minor axis (b), and the orientation (horizontal or vertical). The standard form is (x−h)²/a² + (y−k)²/b² = 1 for a horizontal ellipse (a > b, a under x), or (x−h)²/b² + (y−k)²/a² = 1 for a vertical ellipse (a > b, a under y).