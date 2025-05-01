Evaluate Composite Trig Functions definitions Flashcards
Evaluate Composite Trig Functions definitions
Composite Function
An expression where one function is applied inside another, requiring evaluation from the innermost to the outermost function.Unit Circle
A circle with radius 1 centered at the origin, used to determine trigonometric values for standard angles.Right Triangle
A triangle with one 90-degree angle, often used to solve trigonometric problems when unit circle values are unavailable.Inverse Trig Function
A function that returns the angle whose trigonometric value is a given number, with outputs restricted to specific intervals.Interval
The set of allowable angle values for an inverse trigonometric function, ensuring unique solutions.Quadrant
One of four sections of the coordinate plane, crucial for determining the sign and value of trigonometric functions.Pythagorean Theorem
A formula relating the sides of a right triangle, used to find missing side lengths when solving trigonometric problems.Undefined Value
A result that does not exist within the allowable range of a function, such as taking the inverse sine of a number outside [-1,1].Argument
The input value or expression inside a function, which determines the function's output.SOHCAHTOA
A mnemonic for remembering the ratios of sides in right triangle trigonometry: Sine, Cosine, and Tangent.Hypotenuse
The longest side of a right triangle, opposite the right angle, essential for calculating trigonometric ratios.Adjacent Side
The side next to the angle of interest in a right triangle, used in cosine and tangent calculations.Opposite Side
The side across from the angle of interest in a right triangle, used in sine and tangent calculations.Principal Value
The unique output of an inverse trigonometric function, determined by its restricted interval.Cancellation Error
A mistake made by assuming a trigonometric function and its inverse always undo each other, ignoring interval restrictions.