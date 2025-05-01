Exponents definitions Flashcards
Exponents definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Exponent
A small number written above and to the right of a base, indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself.Base
The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression.Product Rule
A rule stating that when multiplying like bases, their exponents are added together.Quotient Rule
A rule stating that when dividing like bases, the exponent in the denominator is subtracted from the exponent in the numerator.Power Rule
A rule stating that when raising a power to another power, the exponents are multiplied.Power of a Product
A rule stating that an exponent outside parentheses distributes to each factor inside the parentheses.Power of a Quotient
A rule stating that an exponent outside parentheses distributes to both the numerator and denominator of a fraction.Zero Exponent
Any nonzero base raised to this exponent equals one.Negative Exponent
Indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent.Reciprocal
A value obtained by inverting a fraction; used when rewriting expressions with negative exponents.Parentheses
Symbols used to group terms, affecting how exponents distribute in expressions.Simplification
The process of applying exponent rules to rewrite expressions in their most reduced form.Like Bases
Bases that are identical, allowing the use of product and quotient rules for exponents.Checklist
A systematic approach for ensuring all exponent rules are applied and expressions are fully simplified.Distributive Property
A property allowing an exponent to be applied to each term within parentheses, similar to multiplication distribution.