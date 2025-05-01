Skip to main content
Exponents definitions Flashcards

Exponents definitions
  • Exponent
    A small number written above and to the right of a base, indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself.
  • Base
    The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression.
  • Product Rule
    A rule stating that when multiplying like bases, their exponents are added together.
  • Quotient Rule
    A rule stating that when dividing like bases, the exponent in the denominator is subtracted from the exponent in the numerator.
  • Power Rule
    A rule stating that when raising a power to another power, the exponents are multiplied.
  • Power of a Product
    A rule stating that an exponent outside parentheses distributes to each factor inside the parentheses.
  • Power of a Quotient
    A rule stating that an exponent outside parentheses distributes to both the numerator and denominator of a fraction.
  • Zero Exponent
    Any nonzero base raised to this exponent equals one.
  • Negative Exponent
    Indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent.
  • Reciprocal
    A value obtained by inverting a fraction; used when rewriting expressions with negative exponents.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used to group terms, affecting how exponents distribute in expressions.
  • Simplification
    The process of applying exponent rules to rewrite expressions in their most reduced form.
  • Like Bases
    Bases that are identical, allowing the use of product and quotient rules for exponents.
  • Checklist
    A systematic approach for ensuring all exponent rules are applied and expressions are fully simplified.
  • Distributive Property
    A property allowing an exponent to be applied to each term within parentheses, similar to multiplication distribution.