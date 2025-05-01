Factorials definitions Flashcards
Factorials definitions
Factorial
Mathematical operation multiplying a number by every whole number less than itself down to one, denoted by an exclamation point.Exclamation Point
Symbol used to represent the factorial operation in mathematics, placed after a number or variable.Whole Number
Non-negative integer values used in factorial calculations, starting from zero and increasing by one.Zero Factorial
Special case in factorials, defined as 1, despite having no positive integers to multiply.Combinatorics
Mathematical field where factorials are used to count arrangements and selections of objects.Probability
Area of mathematics utilizing factorials to determine the likelihood of various outcomes.Sequence
Ordered list of numbers where factorials may be used to define or analyze patterns.Series
Sum of terms in a sequence, sometimes involving factorials in their expressions.Expression
Mathematical phrase involving numbers, variables, and operations, such as those containing factorials.Simplification
Process of reducing mathematical expressions, often by canceling factorial terms or applying properties.n Factorial
Product of a positive integer n and all positive integers less than n, foundational in many mathematical formulas.Recursive Formula
Rule expressing each term as a function of its preceding term, as seen in factorial definitions.Division Property
Technique for simplifying ratios of factorials by canceling common terms, such as n! divided by (n-1)!