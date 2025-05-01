Skip to main content
Factorials definitions Flashcards

Factorials definitions
  • Factorial
    Mathematical operation multiplying a number by every whole number less than itself down to one, denoted by an exclamation point.
  • Exclamation Point
    Symbol used to represent the factorial operation in mathematics, placed after a number or variable.
  • Whole Number
    Non-negative integer values used in factorial calculations, starting from zero and increasing by one.
  • Zero Factorial
    Special case in factorials, defined as 1, despite having no positive integers to multiply.
  • Combinatorics
    Mathematical field where factorials are used to count arrangements and selections of objects.
  • Probability
    Area of mathematics utilizing factorials to determine the likelihood of various outcomes.
  • Sequence
    Ordered list of numbers where factorials may be used to define or analyze patterns.
  • Series
    Sum of terms in a sequence, sometimes involving factorials in their expressions.
  • Expression
    Mathematical phrase involving numbers, variables, and operations, such as those containing factorials.
  • Simplification
    Process of reducing mathematical expressions, often by canceling factorial terms or applying properties.
  • n Factorial
    Product of a positive integer n and all positive integers less than n, foundational in many mathematical formulas.
  • Recursive Formula
    Rule expressing each term as a function of its preceding term, as seen in factorial definitions.
  • Division Property
    Technique for simplifying ratios of factorials by canceling common terms, such as n! divided by (n-1)!