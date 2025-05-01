Factoring Polynomials definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Factoring Polynomials definitions
  • Factoring
    Process of expressing a polynomial as a product of simpler polynomials whose multiplication returns the original expression.
  • Polynomial
    Algebraic expression consisting of variables and coefficients, combined using addition, subtraction, and non-negative integer exponents.
  • Greatest Common Factor
    Largest expression, including numbers and variables, that evenly divides each term in a polynomial.
  • Factor Tree
    Diagrammatic method for breaking down numbers or terms into their prime or irreducible factors.
  • Grouping
    Factoring technique for polynomials, especially with four terms, by splitting into pairs and factoring each group separately.
  • Standard Form
    Arrangement of a polynomial with terms ordered by descending powers of the variable.
  • Difference of Squares
    Special product pattern where an expression is written as the subtraction of two perfect squares, factored into conjugate binomials.
  • Sum of Cubes
    Special product formula for expressing the sum of two perfect cubes as a product of a binomial and a trinomial.
  • Difference of Cubes
    Special product formula for expressing the difference of two perfect cubes as a product of a binomial and a trinomial.
  • Perfect Square Trinomial
    Three-term polynomial fitting the pattern a² ± 2ab + b², factored as the square of a binomial.
  • AC Method
    Systematic approach for factoring trinomials by finding two numbers that multiply to the product of the leading coefficient and constant, and add to the middle coefficient.
  • Binomial
    Polynomial consisting of exactly two terms, typically separated by addition or subtraction.
  • Trinomial
    Polynomial consisting of exactly three terms, often encountered in quadratic expressions.
  • Distributive Property
    Algebraic rule allowing multiplication across terms inside parentheses, foundational for both expanding and factoring expressions.
  • Prime Factor
    Factor of a number or term that cannot be broken down further, except by one and itself.