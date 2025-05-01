Function Composition definitions Flashcards
Function Composition
Process of creating a new function by substituting one function into another, resulting in a combined operation.Inside Function
The function that is substituted into another function during composition, typically represented as g in f(g(x)).Outside Function
The function that receives another function as its input during composition, typically represented as f in f(g(x)).Composite Function
A function formed by applying one function to the results of another, often written as f(g(x)).Notation
A symbolic way to represent function composition, such as f(g(x)) or (f ∘ g)(x).Domain
The set of all input values for which a function or composite function is defined, considering restrictions from both functions.Restriction
A limitation on the input values of a function, often due to operations like division by zero or square roots of negatives.Evaluation
The process of finding the output of a function or composite function for a specific input value.Decomposition
The process of expressing a composite function as two or more simpler functions whose composition yields the original.FOIL Method
A technique for expanding the product of two binomials, often used when simplifying composed functions.Shortcut Method
An approach to evaluating composite functions by first evaluating the inside function at a value, then plugging the result into the outside function.Simplification
The process of reducing a function or expression to its most basic or compact form, often after composition.Square Root Restriction
A domain limitation that arises because the expression under a square root must be non-negative.Fraction Restriction
A domain limitation that occurs when the denominator of a fraction cannot be zero.Polynomial
An algebraic expression consisting of variables and coefficients, often resulting from composing or simplifying functions.