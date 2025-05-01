Function Operations definitions Flashcards
Function Operations definitions
Function
A mathematical rule assigning each input exactly one output, often written as f(x) or g(x).Domain
The set of all input values for which a function is defined, considering any restrictions like division by zero.Range
The set of all possible output values a function can produce based on its domain.Polynomial
An algebraic expression consisting of variables and coefficients, involving only addition, subtraction, and multiplication.Like Terms
Terms in an expression that have identical variable parts and can be combined through addition or subtraction.Square Root
A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number; introduces domain restrictions to non-negative inputs.Denominator
The bottom part of a fraction, whose value cannot be zero to avoid undefined expressions.Interval Notation
A mathematical notation used to describe the set of values within a domain, such as (0, ∞) or (−∞, 2).Difference of Squares
An algebraic pattern where an expression like a^2 − b^2 factors into (a + b)(a − b).FOIL Method
A technique for multiplying two binomials by multiplying First, Outside, Inside, and Last terms.Fraction
A mathematical expression representing division, with a numerator above and a denominator below a dividing line.Notation
The system of symbols and formats used to represent mathematical operations, such as f+g(x) or f/g(x).Restriction
A limitation on the domain of a function, often due to operations like division by zero or taking square roots of negatives.Simplification
The process of rewriting an expression in a more compact or easily interpretable form, often after performing operations.Real Numbers
All numbers on the continuous number line, including both rational and irrational values, often forming the domain of polynomials.