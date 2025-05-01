Geometric Sequences definitions Flashcards
Geometric Sequences definitions
Geometric Sequence
A list of numbers where each term is found by multiplying the previous term by a fixed, nonzero value.Arithmetic Sequence
A list of numbers where each term is found by adding a constant value to the previous term.Common Ratio
A fixed value by which each term in a geometric sequence is multiplied to get the next term.Common Difference
A fixed value added to each term in an arithmetic sequence to obtain the next term.Recursive Formula
An equation that defines each term of a sequence using the previous term and a constant value.General Formula
An equation that allows direct calculation of any term in a sequence without reference to previous terms.First Term
The initial value from which a sequence begins, often denoted as A₁.Exponential Growth
A pattern where values increase rapidly due to repeated multiplication by a constant factor.Index
A position number assigned to each term in a sequence, usually represented by n.Nth Term
A general term representing the value at position n in a sequence, often denoted as Aₙ.Power
An expression indicating how many times a number, the base, is multiplied by itself.Sequence
An ordered list of numbers following a specific pattern or rule.Term
An individual element or value in a sequence.Pattern
A repeated or regular way in which numbers in a sequence are arranged.Multiplication
The mathematical operation used to progress from one term to the next in a geometric sequence.