Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Geometric Vectors definitions Flashcards

Geometric Vectors definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Vector
    A quantity characterized by both magnitude and direction, commonly depicted as an arrow from an initial to a terminal point.
  • Magnitude
    The length of a vector, representing the size or amount of the quantity, independent of its direction.
  • Direction
    The orientation of a vector in space, often described by an angle or compass bearing relative to a reference.
  • Initial Point
    The starting location of a vector, where the tail of the arrow is positioned.
  • Terminal Point
    The ending location of a vector, marked by the tip of the arrow.
  • Tip-to-Tail Method
    A graphical technique for vector addition or subtraction by connecting the tip of one vector to the tail of another.
  • Resultant Vector
    The single vector obtained from adding or subtracting two or more vectors, drawn from the initial to the final terminal point.
  • Negative Vector
    A vector with the same magnitude as a given vector but pointing in the exact opposite direction.
  • Zero Vector
    A vector with zero magnitude and no specific direction, representing no movement or change.
  • Scalar
    A real number that scales a vector's magnitude without affecting its direction, unless negative, which reverses direction.
  • Scalar Multiplication
    An operation that stretches or shrinks a vector by a scalar factor, possibly reversing its direction if the scalar is negative.
  • Commutativity
    A property of vector addition where the order of addition does not affect the result.
  • Non-Commutativity
    A property of vector subtraction where changing the order of operands changes the result.