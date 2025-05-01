Geometric Vectors definitions Flashcards
Geometric Vectors definitions
Vector
A quantity characterized by both magnitude and direction, commonly depicted as an arrow from an initial to a terminal point.Magnitude
The length of a vector, representing the size or amount of the quantity, independent of its direction.Direction
The orientation of a vector in space, often described by an angle or compass bearing relative to a reference.Initial Point
The starting location of a vector, where the tail of the arrow is positioned.Terminal Point
The ending location of a vector, marked by the tip of the arrow.Tip-to-Tail Method
A graphical technique for vector addition or subtraction by connecting the tip of one vector to the tail of another.Resultant Vector
The single vector obtained from adding or subtracting two or more vectors, drawn from the initial to the final terminal point.Negative Vector
A vector with the same magnitude as a given vector but pointing in the exact opposite direction.Zero Vector
A vector with zero magnitude and no specific direction, representing no movement or change.Scalar
A real number that scales a vector's magnitude without affecting its direction, unless negative, which reverses direction.Scalar Multiplication
An operation that stretches or shrinks a vector by a scalar factor, possibly reversing its direction if the scalar is negative.Commutativity
A property of vector addition where the order of addition does not affect the result.Non-Commutativity
A property of vector subtraction where changing the order of operands changes the result.