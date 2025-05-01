Graphing Complex Numbers definitions Flashcards
Graphing Complex Numbers definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13
Complex Number
An expression in the form x + yi, combining a real part and an imaginary part.Real Part
The x value in a complex number, indicating horizontal movement on the complex plane.Imaginary Part
The y value in a complex number, indicating vertical movement on the complex plane.Complex Plane
A coordinate system with a horizontal real axis and a vertical imaginary axis for plotting complex numbers.Real Axis
The horizontal axis on the complex plane, corresponding to the real part of a complex number.Imaginary Axis
The vertical axis on the complex plane, corresponding to the imaginary part of a complex number.Origin
The point (0,0) on the complex plane where both the real and imaginary parts are zero.Point
A location on the complex plane determined by the real and imaginary parts of a complex number.Horizontal Movement
Displacement along the real axis, determined by the real part of a complex number.Vertical Movement
Displacement along the imaginary axis, determined by the imaginary part of a complex number.x-y Graph
A standard coordinate system used as an analogy for plotting on the complex plane.Intersection
The location where the horizontal and vertical movements meet, representing a complex number.Form x + yi
The standard representation of a complex number, with x as the real part and y as the imaginary part.