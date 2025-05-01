Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Graphing Complex Numbers definitions Flashcards

Graphing Complex Numbers definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Complex Number
    An expression in the form x + yi, combining a real part and an imaginary part.
  • Real Part
    The x value in a complex number, indicating horizontal movement on the complex plane.
  • Imaginary Part
    The y value in a complex number, indicating vertical movement on the complex plane.
  • Complex Plane
    A coordinate system with a horizontal real axis and a vertical imaginary axis for plotting complex numbers.
  • Real Axis
    The horizontal axis on the complex plane, corresponding to the real part of a complex number.
  • Imaginary Axis
    The vertical axis on the complex plane, corresponding to the imaginary part of a complex number.
  • Origin
    The point (0,0) on the complex plane where both the real and imaginary parts are zero.
  • Point
    A location on the complex plane determined by the real and imaginary parts of a complex number.
  • Horizontal Movement
    Displacement along the real axis, determined by the real part of a complex number.
  • Vertical Movement
    Displacement along the imaginary axis, determined by the imaginary part of a complex number.
  • x-y Graph
    A standard coordinate system used as an analogy for plotting on the complex plane.
  • Intersection
    The location where the horizontal and vertical movements meet, representing a complex number.
  • Form x + yi
    The standard representation of a complex number, with x as the real part and y as the imaginary part.