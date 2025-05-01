Graphing Exponential Functions definitions Flashcards
Graphing Exponential Functions definitions
Exponential Function
A mathematical expression where a constant base is raised to a variable exponent, producing rapid growth or decay.Parent Function
The simplest form of a function in a family, serving as the base for transformations and comparisons.Base
The constant value in an exponential expression that is repeatedly multiplied as the exponent changes.Exponent
The variable or number indicating how many times the base is used as a factor in an exponential expression.Horizontal Asymptote
A horizontal line that a graph approaches but never touches, indicating the function's end behavior.Domain
The complete set of possible input values (x-values) for which an exponential function is defined.Range
The set of all possible output values (y-values) that an exponential function can produce, often determined by the asymptote.Transformation
An operation such as shifting, reflecting, or stretching that alters the position or shape of a function's graph.Reflection
A transformation producing a mirror image of a graph over a specific axis, determined by the sign and position of a negative.Horizontal Shift
A transformation moving the graph left or right, determined by the value added or subtracted inside the function's argument.Vertical Shift
A transformation moving the graph up or down, determined by the value added or subtracted outside the function.Continuous Function
A function whose graph has no breaks, jumps, or holes, allowing it to be drawn without lifting the pencil.One-to-One Function
A function where each input corresponds to a unique output, passing the horizontal line test.Horizontal Line Test
A method for determining if a function is one-to-one by checking if any horizontal line crosses the graph more than once.End Behavior
The description of how a function's values behave as the input approaches positive or negative infinity.