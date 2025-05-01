Graphing Rational Functions definitions Flashcards
Graphing Rational Functions definitions
Rational Function
An expression formed by dividing one polynomial by another, often resulting in asymptotes and possible holes in its graph.Transformation
A change applied to a graph, such as shifting, reflecting, or stretching, altering its position or orientation.Reflection
A flip of a graph over a specific axis, caused by a negative sign inside or outside the function.Horizontal Shift
A movement of a graph left or right, determined by the value subtracted or added to the input variable.Vertical Shift
A movement of a graph up or down, determined by a constant added or subtracted outside the function.Vertical Asymptote
A vertical dashed line on a graph where the function approaches infinity, found by setting the denominator to zero.Horizontal Asymptote
A horizontal dashed line indicating the value a function approaches as x becomes very large or small.Domain
The set of all possible input values for which a function is defined, often excluding values causing division by zero.Range
The set of all possible output values a function can produce, often split by horizontal asymptotes.Set Notation
A mathematical way to describe collections of numbers, often using unions and parentheses to indicate intervals.Hole
A point where a function is undefined due to a common factor in the numerator and denominator, resulting in a gap in the graph.X-Intercept
A point where the graph crosses the x-axis, found by setting the numerator equal to zero.Y-Intercept
A point where the graph crosses the y-axis, found by evaluating the function at zero.Multiplicity
The number of times a factor appears in a polynomial, affecting whether a graph crosses or touches the axis at an intercept.Interval
A section of the x-axis between known components like asymptotes and intercepts, used to analyze function behavior.