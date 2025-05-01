Graphs and Coordinates definitions Flashcards
Graphs and Coordinates definitions
Rectangular Coordinate System
A two-dimensional grid formed by intersecting horizontal and vertical number lines, used to locate points with ordered pairs.Cartesian Plane
A plane defined by perpendicular x and y axes, allowing representation of points using two numerical coordinates.X-Axis
The horizontal reference line in the coordinate system, used to determine the first value in an ordered pair.Y-Axis
The vertical reference line in the coordinate system, used to determine the second value in an ordered pair.Origin
The intersection point of the x and y axes, serving as the reference (0, 0) for all other locations on the grid.Ordered Pair
A notation (x, y) representing a specific location on the plane, with the first value for x and the second for y.Coordinate
A numerical value indicating a position along either the x or y axis within the plane.Quadrant
One of four regions into which the axes divide the plane, each with distinct combinations of positive and negative values.Grid
The network of intersecting lines formed by the axes, providing a structure for plotting points.Point
A specific location on the plane identified by an ordered pair of x and y values.Positive Value
A number greater than zero, indicating a position to the right of the origin on the x-axis or above on the y-axis.Negative Value
A number less than zero, indicating a position to the left of the origin on the x-axis or below on the y-axis.Intersection
The location where the x and y axes cross, establishing the origin of the coordinate system.Horizontal Number Line
A straight line extending left and right, representing the x-axis in the coordinate system.Vertical Number Line
A straight line extending up and down, representing the y-axis in the coordinate system.