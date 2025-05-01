Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Graphs and Coordinates definitions Flashcards

Graphs and Coordinates definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Rectangular Coordinate System
    A two-dimensional grid formed by intersecting horizontal and vertical number lines, used to locate points with ordered pairs.
  • Cartesian Plane
    A plane defined by perpendicular x and y axes, allowing representation of points using two numerical coordinates.
  • X-Axis
    The horizontal reference line in the coordinate system, used to determine the first value in an ordered pair.
  • Y-Axis
    The vertical reference line in the coordinate system, used to determine the second value in an ordered pair.
  • Origin
    The intersection point of the x and y axes, serving as the reference (0, 0) for all other locations on the grid.
  • Ordered Pair
    A notation (x, y) representing a specific location on the plane, with the first value for x and the second for y.
  • Coordinate
    A numerical value indicating a position along either the x or y axis within the plane.
  • Quadrant
    One of four regions into which the axes divide the plane, each with distinct combinations of positive and negative values.
  • Grid
    The network of intersecting lines formed by the axes, providing a structure for plotting points.
  • Point
    A specific location on the plane identified by an ordered pair of x and y values.
  • Positive Value
    A number greater than zero, indicating a position to the right of the origin on the x-axis or above on the y-axis.
  • Negative Value
    A number less than zero, indicating a position to the left of the origin on the x-axis or below on the y-axis.
  • Intersection
    The location where the x and y axes cross, establishing the origin of the coordinate system.
  • Horizontal Number Line
    A straight line extending left and right, representing the x-axis in the coordinate system.
  • Vertical Number Line
    A straight line extending up and down, representing the y-axis in the coordinate system.